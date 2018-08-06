Toonami Releases ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Teaser

Toonami is making some major changes to its August schedule as it makes space for brand new shows, and, like it did with Season 2, Toonami will begin airing Attack on Titan Season 3 pretty soon after it began its run in Japan.

In preparation for its August 18 broadcast premiere, Toonami unveiled a brand new teaser for the series featuring some of the most intense moments from the first few episodes of the series.

Attack on Titan premieres on August 18 at 11PM EST on Toonami, and if you have yet to see it for yourself, here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

The third season of the series also brings about a major change for the characters and tone. With more of a focus on character than ever before, the third season has already made major strides in how Attack on Titan presents its world within just a few weeks of release. It’s human vs. human now rather than human vs. Titan, so this new dynamic has already resulted in some wild new revelations.

Attack on Titan‘s third season won’t be the only premiere coming to Toonami on August 18, as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable will be added to the block on the dame day. Even more, Attack on Titan will have a special double episode premiere the weekend of August 26 as well.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.