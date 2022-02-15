Attack On Titan has unleashed hundreds of Colossal Titans thanks to Eren Jaeger’s use of the Rumbling, with the former hero of the series deciding to point the behemoths directly at everyone outside of the borders of Paradis. With the Scout Regiment struggling to figure out their next move, Low-Cost Cosplay has shared a brand new take on the skinless giant that is easily one of the most recognizable Titans from the dark franchise created by Hajime Isayama.

The Colossal Titan first appeared in the series thanks to Bertholdt, the undercover member of the Marleyian army who was seeking to bring the power of the Founding Titan back to the country of Marley. Using his power to bring down the walls of the Eldian civilization on Paradis, he was eventually consumed by none other than Armin, the brains of the Scout Regiment who now has completpoint the behemoths directly at everyone outsidee control over this massive power. Despite having the Colossal Titan’s abilities, Eren has unleashed dozens, if not hundreds, of Colossal Titans on the world, spelling disaster for both the Survey Corps and the world at large.

Low-Cost Cosplay brought to life the original Colossal Titan, whose brethren make up the Rumbling, using an ingenious cosplay method that uses a number of match sticks in order to give the monstrous form a fresh take as Armin, the newest Colossal, debates what the next actions of the Scouts should be:

With only a few episodes left before the second half of the final season comes to an end, fans of the dark anime are beginning to debate whether or not the franchise might bring its anime adaptation to a close via another part of the season of if MAPPA is currently working on a feature-length film. With Studio MAPPA seeing great success with its recently released prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there’s definitely precedent to imagine that the final battle of the Scout Regiment will play out on the silver screen.

What do you think of this hilarious re-imagining of the Colossal Titan? How do you think Armin will use his newfound Titan power to combat Eren’s reign of destruction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.