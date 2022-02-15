Attack On Titan Cast Shares Their True Thoughts on the Series’ End

The cast of Attack on Titan‘s English Dub anime are sharing their thoughts on reaching the series’ ending. As we all know, the Attack on Titan anime is currently airing its final batch of episodes in Season 4B, which will adapt an already-infamous ending to the Attack on Titan manga. Well, obviously the cast of Attack on Titan wouldn’t reveal any new spoilers about what fans should expect from the ending of the anime in terms of story – only what it feels like to reach the end of the anime that has literally transformed the genre’s place in the world.

“We’re in a glass cage of emotion. Bittersweet,” says the voice of Armin, Josh Grelle. “It’s been one of those types of projects that comes as… For an actor, stuff like this, sometimes it doesn’t even come along once in your lifetime. We’ve been, I think, insanely fortunate to have been a part of this show in particular. Part of me is very sad to see it go, and another part of me is also really happy to see it be a completed thing as a whole.”

Trina Nishimura, the voice of Mikasa, added that “I hate to just continue to say bittersweet, but it is. It’s bittersweet. Over the course of the past seven, eight, nine years of this show, being able to be part of it has been one of the great honors of my life, being able to portray such an amazing female character and watch her grow as a human and as a character, and being able to immerse myself in such an intricate and interesting world that tackles so many different issues, like socioeconomic inequality and gender roles.”

Finally, the voice of Eren Jaeger, Bryce Papenbrook no doubt has a lot on his mind about the ending of Attack on Titan – given where the series has taken Eren’s story in the final arc:

“‘Bittersweet’ is definitely the right word. I love my character. I love being able to portray him. I love being able to work with extremely talented actors like Trina and Josh, and work with Mike and the team of Funimation. It’s just been such an amazing experience.”

There’s no doubt a lot built into Papenbrook’s use of the word “bittersweet” when it comes to Eren’s story – including a possible indication of where that story will end.