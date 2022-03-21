Attack on Titan Fans are Reeling From Mikasa’s Bloodiest Fight Yet

The last season of Attack on Titan promised thrills to fans, and it has delivered in every sense. MAPPA has guided the show to its peak, and fans know season four hasn’t even reached its climax. Still, things are heating up, and the anime’s latest episode made that abundantly clear thanks to Mikasa. Fans are still reeling over her one-man massacre, and for the first time, we got to see Mikasa go all out without anyone there to hold her back.

After all, fans are still reeling from her one-man massacre, and it is easy to understand why. If you are caught up with season four, you will know Mikasa just proved how strong she is when no one is around to hold her back. And honestly, Eren should be quaking in his Titan boots right now.

As you can see below, the Internet is still buzzing over Mikasa and her big battle in Attack on Titan‘s new episode. Things turned for the soldier when Mikasa made it clear she was turning against the Yeagerists to stop Eren. This meant many of her former allies turned against Mikasa as they chose to support Eren’s vision. And for that, she was forced to kill them.

Time was of the essence in this episode, so when we say Mikasa got the job done fast, we mean it. The soldier made some brutal kills one after the other and even made it rain literal blood at one point. This kind of savagery isn’t par for the course with Mikasa, but there is nothing left to hold her back. Eren’s betrayal is sitting heavy on her shoulders, and Mikasa will stop anyone who tries to keep her from stopping him.

What do you make of Mikasa’s one-man massacre? Did you expect Attack on Titan to show out the heroine like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Be Afraid

Just… Surrender

It Was Very True

That Range Though

The Biggest Thanks

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

More Please

Legitimately the Best

Dark and Dangerous

Can’t Be Tamed