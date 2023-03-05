Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Kills a Major Villain

Attack on Titan has officially returned to screens for the first half of the anime's grand finale, and the first special in the Final Season's final phase has killed off a major villain ahead of the final battle overall! Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 was one of the most anticipated new anime premieres overall as these final specials will be tackling the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. This will feature the most intense fight in the series as a whole, but things got off to a dark start with this first special already.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 set the stage for the anime's final fight against Eren Yeager and the Rumbling, but the first special had some significant losses in its own right. This includes one of the key villains and leading voices behind the Yeagerists, Floch Forster, who was killed by Mikasa Ackerman after he tried to down the plane that had humanity's final hope for the Survey Corps' survivors all in service for Eren and his beliefs.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What Happens to Floch in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 sees Mikasa and the final members of the newly formed Eldian and Marleyean alliance trying to get one of the last operational plans off the ground before they are destroyed by the Rumbling. They got their by ship, so it was even more surprising to see that Floch survived the encounter with them in Part 2 and had been hanging onto the ship the entire way. But he's so exhausted that his final effort didn't amount to much.

He's swiftly killed by Mikasa during his attack, but does manage to damage the plane (which ends up killing Hange by proxy in the process). As he dies, he once again he affirms that his belief in Eren's ultimate genocide plan is the correct one. He's certainly a villain for these choices in terms of the overall direction, but he'll never concede that as he believed he was always doing the right thing. Incorrect of a thought that might have been.

How do you feel about Floch's death in Attack on Titan's grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!