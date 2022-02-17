Attack on Titan Season 4 Is Showing the World Why Gabi Is the Future

Attack on Titan season four is still making moves towards its finale, and its latest episodes have turned everything we know upside down. Eren is no longer the hero fans once knew, and his friends have undergone some major changes on their own. Despite its impending finale, things have never looked darker in Attack on Titan, but Gabi Braun is starting to show everyone why she – and her generation – will make the future we’ve all dreamt about.

If you think back to the character’s debut in season four, it would undersell things to say she was controversial. Her ambitious attitude and indoctrinated beliefs put everyone on edge. Just like any young girl her age, Gabi was filled with juvenile flaws that didn’t sit well with fans, but her tenacity gave Gabi an in with fans. This was all true before the girl ended up killing Sasha, and Gabi’s introduction to Paradis left her and fans unhinged.

Gabi mirroring Sasha's bravery and Erens motivation to fight

It has been some time now since Gabi entered Paradis, and now? Well, her goal to destroy the island’s natives has been washed away. Before she traveled the world, Gabi fell headfirst for Marley’s propaganda that painted Eldians as pure devils. The girl even tried to betray Sasha’s family when they took her in, but as she took in life outside her comfort zone, Gabi grew. She has genuine remorse about her actions, and Gabi is using that contrition to grow.

Gabi’s choice is a mature one, and it shows how she blends the best qualities of Eren’s friends together. She has his motivation to fight along with Armin’s uncanny to question what is right and wrong. Gabinever met Sasha before her death, but season four just proved the girl carries her bravery forward. After all, even Kaya admits to seeing Sasha in Gabi after the soldier saves her from a titan, and that isn’t a compliment fans ever thought they would hear. Just as the Survey Corps teaches, Gabi pulls ahead even when all hope is lost, so she has what it takes to win a fight.

But to win a war? Well, Gabi has one thing that Eren lacks. In just a short period of time, the girl has managed to shed the prejudices she held against Paradis, and she is looking to survive this war while helping others. On the other hand, Eren has entered survival mode and is unwilling to forgive those who put his loved ones in danger. The pair are two sides of the same coin, but in the end, it is Gabi’s willingness to reconcile that will save humanity in the future.

