Attack on Titan Celebrates Its Final Season with Special New Art

It has been a few months without Attack on Titan around, but the show will come back around before long. If you did not know, season four is just a week away from its return, and Attack on Titan fans are ready to see what’s in store for them. The new year has brought all-new opportunities for the franchise, and thanks to a special sketch, fans are feeling more hyped about season four than ever before.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of Attack on Titan. It was there the show’s profile posted a sketch done by director Yuichiro Hayashi who has overseen the anime since it moved to MAPPA Studios.

As you can see, the artwork shows a rather interesting scene once you check it out. The piece highlights the Cart Titan in all of its armored glory. With a massive tank strapped to their back, the Cart Titan is shown on all four as usual, but their coat is different. After all, they have been coated in body paint so that they resemble this year’s zodiac animal, the tiger.

Obviously, the Cart Titan isn’t thrilled with the makeover, but their comrades seem happy enough. We can only imagine how the other Marley Titans would handle this kind of upgrade if their hands were forced. It is hard to imagine Reiner submitting to such a stunt, but the Jaw Titan would probably suit the tiger makeover.

Hayashi was happy to celebrate the new year with this Attack on Titan sketch, and given how close the anime’s comeback is, the poster is perfectly timed. Season four will return to television onJanuary 9th. As always, the new episode will be simulcast stateside through Crunchyroll and Funimation, so you better catch up on the anime ASAP!

What do you think of this special New Year's sketch? Will you be tuning into Attack on Titan's midseason premiere?