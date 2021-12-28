Attack On Titan Season 4 Surfaces with Updated Episode Order

The final story of the Survey Corps will be returning early next year on January 9th, continuing the dark story from the mind of Hajime Isayama and the world of the Titans. Attack On Titan certainly hasn’t been shy about exploring some mature territory, and it seems that the episode count for the second half of season four has surfaced online, leaving fans to wonder if the story will be told in the remaining installments or if a new movie might be in the works to bring the franchise to a close.

In the first half of the fourth season, Attack On Titan threw a major monkey wrench into the battle that tore through its first three seasons of its anime, with a new force rising in the form of Eren Jaeger’s new army, the Jaegerists. With Eren taking the war directly to the nation of Marley, the youngest Jaeger is attempting to enact the “Euthanasia Plan,” which would presumably end the power of the Titans once and for all by sterilizing everyone of Eldian descent. With the last episode coming to a close as the forces of Marley descended on Paradis, it seems as though the lines between good and evil are set to blur even further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest report for the upcoming batch of episodes for Attack On Titan share that the series has twelve episodes left, with fans beginning to debate that the fourth season might be ending with a movie, as many believe that the events of the manga won’t be able to be told in this amount of time.

Attack On Titan’s manga ended earlier this year, bringing an end to the bloody conflict, though creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted that he will be returning to this universe in the near future. Though his director’s cut of the final chapter certainly leaves the door open for new stories, the dark franchise’s manga has brought the story of the Scout Regiment to a close. While the manga might have ended, rumors are beginning to swirl that new Attack On Titan anime projects might be coming down the pike.

Do you think Attack On Titan can tell the remainder of its story over the course of twelve episodes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via SPY