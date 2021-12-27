Attack on Titan Season 4B Shares First Episode Synopsis

After years on air, Attack on Titan is finally ready to bring its epic tale to an end. The wild anime helped kick off a renaissance within the fandom, so it makes sense all eyes are on season four’s comeback. The show will return in less than two weeks with Eren leading the charge, and a new synopsis has gone live to tease Attack on Titan fans of what’s all to come.

The update went live in Japan when the official Attack on Titan website gave fans a peek at what’s to come. On January 9th, Attack on Titan will release episode 76, and you can find the premiere’s synopsis below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the pouring rain, a soldier is lying on the ground. Beside him, a man crawls out from the steam of a mysterious Titan. At the same time, Marley makes a surprise attack in Shiganshina District, the place where everything began, and the Titans begin to move. The Founding Titan and the Armored Titan face off once more.”

According to the blurb, director Yuichiro Hayashi oversaw this big episode while Hiroshi Seko took care of the script. MAPPA Studio has been hard at work on the remainder of season four, and the pressure is on to deliver. Attack on Titan is one of the biggest series in anime, and its final season cannot afford to fumble in its final stretch. Its last dash will kick off just after the new year, so here’s to hoping this midseason premiere delivers!

If you need to catch up on Attack on Titan, you can find the anime over on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Seasons one through three are available in their entirety alongside the first half of season four. A new trailer for the remainder of season four even went live last week, giving fans a preview of Eren’s big rematch with Reiner. And if manga is more your style, Crunchyroll and Comixology have Attack on Titan available to read courtesy of Kodansha Comics.

What do you make of this update on episode 76? Will you be tuning into this last bit of Attack on Titan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.