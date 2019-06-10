Attack On Titan Reportedly Renewed For Season 4

Attack on Titan is one of anime’s hottest titles these days, and it has never gotten more praise than it has right now. Season three has gone well above expectations, but recent reports have made fans nervous about what’s coming next for the Survey Corps. Word of a studio swap has gotten netizens nervous, but it seems like Attack on Titan will continue one way or another.

After all, an executive behind the anime opened up about its future to fans, and their comments reassure everyone Attack on Titan is living on no matter what.

Recently, a report went live from some lucky fans of Attack on Titan who attended a live concert inspired by the series. It was there Tetsuro Araki was said to have showed up, and the anime executive apparently told fans the series with get a fourth season.

“When asked if there would be an [Attack on Titan] Season 4, Araki answered ‘yes’ briefly and quickly,” the report reads.

However, this report will not assuage fans who are nervous about WIT Studio exiting the anime. Araki refused to answer whether or not the company would oversee the new season. Fans have been worried about the studio’s work on the anime after reports popped up last month about the anime. An innocuous comment from a contracted animator made it appear like WIT Studios was exiting Attack on Titan after three seasons worth of production. Now, this new report has only made fan more scared, but they are keeping their fingers crossed Araki stays attached.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.