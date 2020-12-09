Attack on Titan: New Synopsis Teases Reiner's Backstory

✖

Attack on Titan season four is here, and it is ready to bring the pain. As is always the case, the anime went live this season with a debut that ended in bloodshed and battle. As this fourth and final season moves forward, fans know such violence will only continue, but they will get brief breaks. And as a new synopsis shows, fans will take a break from fighting to check on Reiner's backstory before too long.

Recently, a new synopsis surfaced for Attack on Titan season four. The blurb made fans buzz about episode three as the netizens have heard little about where this new season is heading, but it seems this episode in particular will focus on Reiner's past. So if you want to know more about the Armored Titan, you are in luck.

(Photo: Wit Studio )

"Back home, warrior Reiner Braun is reunited with his mother. That night, he recalls his childhood days as he aspired to become a warrior. The son of an Eldian mother, Reiner's dream is to earn an honorary Marleyan title with his mother and live with his estranged father. He believes that if he inherits the power of the Titans and becomes a hero to save the world, his wish will come true," the translated blurb reads (via spy_true)

As you can see, this new description promises an in-depth look at Reiner is on its way. Attack on Titan fans will be interested to see how the boy grew up and what prompted him to sneak into Paradis all those years ago. Clearly, the boy had more reason to do so than orders, and fans can only assume that everything which could go wrong with Reiner's goal will go wrong in this flashback.

What do you think of this surfaced Attack on Titan synopsis? Are you ready for more Reiner?