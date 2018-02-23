‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Teaser Surfaces Online

In just a matter of months, Attack on Titan will make its way back to TV. The show is slated to release its third season this summer, and fans are waiting a bit impatiently for its first trailer to drop. However, for some lucky fans in the UK, their appetite for new content has been satiated.

After all, they did get to see a preview of the new season in theaters.

This week, the UK saw some select theaters host Attack on Titan‘s compilation film for season two. The movie ended with a post-credits scene teasing season three, and the clip has made it to the Internet.

The video, which is being discussed on social media, shows some seriously fluid animation. The clip follows the Survey Corps’ biggest heroes as they clean up a cabin. Eren Jaeger is seen dusting furiously with a handkerchief over his head, and Jean gets scolded by the Titan Shifter for cleaning so lazily.

As the clip goes on, fans can see characters like Mikasa and Historia. The two girls return with supplies, and they are greeted by a frantic Armin. The group continues to squabble as Sasha apparently swipes some food, but things get quiet when Commander Levi shows up. The stern soldier does not think the cabin meets his standard of cleanliness just yet, and the Survey Corps members are left worse off for the critique.

Of course, this clip will sound familiar to fans of Attack on Titan. The reel was shown after screenings of the compilation film in Japan. The showings there also included an additional scene which showed Levi fighting a new character named Kenny, but it seems it was a Japan exclusive.

So far, there is no word on when the first trailer for Attack on Titan’s new season will drop. Fans are thinking the anime will release the first-look in March if not early April. The show has traditionally dropped trailers three months before a new season debuts, so netizens are keeping their eyes out for the clip.

Are you ready for the anime's comeback?