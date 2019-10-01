Attack on Titan Reveals Hilariously Disturbing Snickers Collaboration

Snickers has told fans time and again that they are not themselves when they’re hungry, and the motto has stuck. The temptation to eat the chocolatey candy is hard to resist when you’re a bit peckish, and Snickers has teamed up with some big names to get their slogan across. Now, it looks like the brand has found a new celebrity to work with, and it is not someone fans ever thought they’d see.

Yes, that’s right. In the weirdest news you will hear all day, Attack on Titan has teamed up with Snickers to promote the candy, and there is a whacky trailer out there which proves the tie-in is very real.

Over on Twitter, anime fans were stunned when they saw an official Attack on Titan x Snickers promo went live. The video, which can be seen above, shows off a scene from the anime’s first season when the Colossal Titan peeks over the wall.

The trailer continues with Eren watching the Titan in shock, and the Colossal beast looks different. The character has been turned from its usual form into that of an older lady wearing makeup. Eren and Mikasa realized the Colossal Titan has changed forms because it isn’t itself when it gets hungry. However, a few well-aimed Snickers manage to turn the Colossal Titan back to normal.

By the commercial’s end, Attack on Titan fans are informed the reel was an advert for Snickers, and fans cannot help but laugh at the outlandish clip. The film implies Snickers can sustain a Titan but such logic goes against every lesson series creator Haime Isayama has taught. Now, fans are wondering what the candy might do to Eren when he’s turned into the Attack Titan, so here’s to hoping another commercial is released before long.

