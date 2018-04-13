‘Attack on Titan’ Welcomes Back A Vengeful Armored Titan

It looks like Attack on Titan is setting another big rumble for Eren Jaeger. Right now, the soldier may be waging a war against Marley, but he will not go unchallenged for long. The manga’s latest chapter proves things are about to get tense on the front lines, and it is all thanks to the Armored Titan.

Not long ago, chapter 104 of Attack on Titan went live, and fans were stunned by how violent it go. Assuming his Attack Titan form, Eren went head to head against the Jaw Titan, and the skirmish ended with the brutal death of the War Hammer Titan. Eren was able to kill the unnamed shifter and swallow her entrails, giving him the power of the War Hammer Titan himself. However, when he tried to do the same to the Jaw Titan, Eren came upon a roadblock.

You know, a massive roadblock who happens to be named Reiner Braun.

The final pages of chapter 104 shows the young soldiers training under Marley as they react to the Jaw Titan’s imminent demise. Eren managed to incapacitate Galliard after he consumed the War Hammer Titan’s inheritor, and everyone began screaming for Reiner to step in and save the day. After all, the man was the last Titan available to help since the Cart Titan and Beast Titan were also indisposed thanks to the efforts of the Survey Corps.

Against all odds, Reiner managed to shift into his full Armored Titan state after being unconscious for so long. Many wondered if the soldier would die after he successfully saved Falco from certain death. However, the guy wasn’t too happy about it.

“So noisy,” Reiner can be heard telling himself. “Let me be at peace. Please, don’t disturb me. Why won’t you guys let me — just let me bite the dust already?”

Despite his death wish, Reiner manages to stand up against Eren and his Titan powers. He manages to save Gilliard from being eaten, and the final page shows the Cart Titan’s inheritor has not actually died from her previous wounds. With the soldiers healing, Eren decides it is time for the Survey Corps to retreat, but there is a good chance the Armored Titan’s comeback may kill some of Eren’s comrades before they can fall back.

