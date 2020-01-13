Attack on Titan Welcomes Back Annie After 8 Years

Attack on Titan is back with a new chapter, and the release is doing some crazy things. After a month-long wait, fans have learned the true aftermath of Eren’s plan. For those caught up with the manga, you know tensions have never been higher amongst its heroes, and it seems another face has returned out of the blue.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Attack on Titan chapter 125 below!

As readers know, the all-new chapter of Attack on Titan had some important things to live up to. Its last chapter ended with a cliffhanger that suggested Annie has returned. Now, the series has revisited the topic, and it turns out the Female Titan is back in action after spending eight long years away from fans.

The chapter follows the Survey Corps as they deal with the deadly aftermath of what Eren did. In a bid to destroy the world, the once-hero has led a legion of Titans to Marley in hopes to demonstrating the Eldian people’s power. In order to do that, Eren had to un-harden the Titans in the Walls, and that forced the Female Titan to do the same. That is how Annie made her return, and she has taken a former colleague hostage in the hopes of catching up to Eren.

For Attack on Titan fans, this return is an important one as it marks a milestone. Annie last appeared intact in the manga back in 2012. She chose to enter a rock-hard hibernation after being found out by the military. While she was unconscious for a mere four years in the manga, it has been eight years in real time since readers have heard from here. So you can imagine how hyped fans are in the wake of Annie’s awaited comeback.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.