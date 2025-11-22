Attack on Titan Announces a New…Murder Mystery?

Attack on Titan might have already ended its television series and manga, but this doesn’t mean the anime franchise isn’t still having an impact on the medium to this day. Next year, a remaster of the heart-pounding film, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, is returning to Japanese theaters, proving there is still plenty of interest in revisiting the Scout Regiment’s fight against the colossal terrors. In a wild new twist, Hajime Isayama’s franchise is preparing to enter some wild new territory as an “Attack on Titan Murder Mystery” has been confirmed.

The upcoming board game has yet to reveal when we can expect it to launch, though Studio Ozone has confirmed the official collaboration is on its way. The company has, in the past, teamed up with anime franchises such as Tokyo Revengers to create “murder mysteries.” If you’re wondering what these games entail, here’s how Ozon describes the collaborative effort: “This interactive mystery game allows players to unravel the mystery of a crime together with their friends, sometimes playing the role of the culprit and deceiving their friends.” While details regarding whose murder, in the Attack on Titan franchise, players will be exploring remains a mystery unto itself, you can check out the confirmation of the anime collaboration below.

Murder on Titan

MAPPA

Considering that death and destruction were elements that Attack on Titan was most well-known for, it makes sense that the anime franchise would make for an interesting take on a murder mystery. The Hajime Isayama franchise was also well-known for its mysteries, as the likes of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and their friends spent quite some time attempting to learn the secrets of their world and the origins of the Titans, who were looking to make a meal out of them. Like so much of the story, Attack on Titan’s ending was a bittersweet one, wherein even a “happy ending” arrived in such a way that even the surviving characters were forever scarred.

As for what the future holds for Attack on Titan, that remains anyone’s guess at this point. Hajime Isayama has been adamant that he doesn’t plan on creating a full-fledged sequel to the series, though he has returned with short stories to further flesh out the universe. In perhaps the biggest news for the franchise, the manga’s publisher, Kodansha, recently revealed that they were opening a movie studio to translate some of their most popular works to the silver screen. Considering Attack on Titan’s popularity, it’s a safe bet that the story of Paradis and Marley would be at the top of Kodansha’s list in bringing it to life. While the anime franchise has had live-action films in the past outside of Japan, these upcoming projects will have some major Hollywood names attached.

