The Attack on Titan Movie is Returning To Theaters With a Remaster

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack took the final episodes of the brutal anime franchise and smashed them together to create an endeavor that made for the perfect adventure on the silver screen. Garnering a hefty two and a half hour run time, the movie might not have hit the same heights as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the box office, but MAPPA did unleash a juggernaut of a story all the same. While there is no word on Attack on Titan’s anime making a comeback with a potential sequel and/or spin-off, the final film is coming to theaters with a big reason for anime fans to return to the Scout Regiment’s world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming to theaters in Japan, the film dubbed Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack is set to arrive on January 9th. With this release, the final movie of the franchise will be given a “Dolby Cinema remaster,” giving the animation a slight upgrade when it comes to the fight between Eren Jaeger and his former friends. The standard version of the film will also play in theaters beginning on January 16th. Unfortunately, no news has been released regarding if this remaster is coming to North America, but we’re certainly crossing our fingers that it will make its way to the West one way or the other.

Alongside the big announcement, Attack on Titan also shared a side-by-side comparison between the original version of the film and its upcoming remaster. You can check out the differences between the Dolby Cinema iteration and the older version below.

mappa

The Last Attack Attacks Once More

MAPPA

Alongside the big news, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s director, Yuichiro Hayashi, had some thoughts to share on the re-release and remaster of his film, “THE LAST ATTACK is back for a screening!! This is all thanks to all the fans who came to the theater multiple times to support us when the film was released last time. Thank you! And this time it’s not just a re-screening, the visuals and sound have been re-adjusted to bring out the film’s full potential. THE LAST ATTACK is the final installment of The Final Season… I don’t really get it, but this is an even more updated version! There’s no doubt that the sense of immersion in the film has been heightened. Let’s continue the Attack with us for decades to come! We hope you will come and relive the rumbling at the theater!!”

While you can currently stream both the final season of Attack on Titan and the compilation film on Crunchyroll, the dark anime is also planning a big physical release next year. In the same report, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack confirms that a “4K UHD Blu-Ray” will arrive in Japan on January 21st next year.

What do you think of the Last Attack once again rumbling into theaters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comic Natalie