Attack on Titan: Requiem Has Been Released (And Here’s How You Can Watch)

Attack on Titan ended with a grand finale that was one of the most epic confrontations of an anime series known for its epic confrontations. Unfortunately, the ending was one that was also surrounded by controversy as more than a few fans wanted to see the Scout Regiment’s final assault play out a bit differently. Taking matters into their own hands, a fan studio has created a full episode dubbed “Attack on Titan: Requiem,” which presents an alternate ending to Hajime Isayama’s epic series. The alternate ending has arrived online and luckily, it’s quite easy to check out the fan-made project that might stand toe-to-toe with Studio MAPPA.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory for either Attack on Titan’s finale or this new alternate ending, the series was one that saw the Survey Corps and Eren Jaeger at an impasse. Gaining the power of the Founding Titan, Eren believed that the only way to “save the world” was to destroy the vast majority of the population. Hoping to save his friends from the world outside of Paradis, Jaeger unleashed a terrifying army of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling to accomplish his task. In one of the most brutal scenes in anime history, the Rumbling dispatched countless swaths of mankind and the groundwork was set for Mikasa, Armin, Levi, and those that remained to take on their former friend.

You can check out Attack on Titan: Requiem below, as Studio Eclypse has dropped the first fifteen minute long episode below. The new fan-made project sees Eren Jaeger taking a bit of a detour from the actions that we witnessed in the original series finale and the animation quality is such that it looks quite like Requiem was ripped from the anime itself. With this work taking quite some time to produce, it’s amazing to see what happens when fans share their passion with the world and step into the anime ring.

Attack on Titan: The Ending Returns

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a compilation film that takes the final episodes of the anime’s television series and slams them together in a wild outing. Already scoring some major box office receipts in Japan, next month will see the movie hitting North America on February 10th. The runtime for the compilation film is nearly two and a half hours long, so if you’re looking to hit the silver screen, get ready for a lengthy affair.

On the potential sequel front, creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at the idea that the Scout Regiment will return. While the manga artist has created a new short story recently that dove into Captain Levi’s past, Isayama might only return to the universe via short stories down the line. Even if Attack on Titan never releases a sequel, the impact that the Scout Regiment has had on the anime world cannot be overstated.

Want to stay up to date on the world of the Titans post the anime’s series finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Attack on Titan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.