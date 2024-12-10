Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Rumbles Past Major Milestone in Final Weeks

Attack on Titan’s first, and perhaps last, movie has been making some serious bank in Japanese theaters. Rumbling its way to other countries, the MAPPA production recently confirmed that the compilation film would be arriving in North America in 2025 thanks to a partnership with Crunchyroll. Even though the anime movie has been out in Japan for five weeks, that hasn’t stopped The Last Attack from remaining in the top ten when it comes to films currently in theaters. Thanks to the movie’s popularity, the Scout Regiment and the Titans have shot past a major milestone when it comes to its box office receipts.

In Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s fifth weekend at Japanese theaters, the Survey Corps stood strong in the sixth spot in the top ten films of the week. This is quite the accomplishment especially considering that all of the footage, minus the new post-credits scene, is material that anime fans might have seen already in the final chapters of the television series. While not an anime film, Moana 2 took the top spot in Japan for the weekend of December 6th to 8th, proving that Disney is still a mover and shaker in markets outside of the United States. Since Disney has dabbled in the anime world with Star Wars: Visions, perhaps the House of Mouse will try its hand at anime on the silver screen in the future.

Attack on Titan Rages On

On top of staying in the top ten for five weeks, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack also passed a major milestone. The MAPPA production surpassed one billion yen, the equivalent of around $6.6 million USD, at the box office. Shockingly enough, the Scout Regiment focused film is the twelfth anime movie of 2024 to achieve this milestone, proving that the medium still has some serious legs when it comes to scoring big in theaters.

It will be interesting to see how much the profits increase once The Last Attack hits the West. As mentioned previously, the movie is set to arrive next year though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Whenever the movie does hit the U.S., anime fans are sure to feel the Rumbling from theaters.

Let’s talk about the post-credits scene that became a theatrical exclusive for the Survey Corps. To give anime fans an added incentive to check out the compilation film, MAPPA injected a story that follows a very different take on Eren Jaeger, Armin, and Mikasa. In a truly meta scene, an alternate reality version of the trio watches the Attack on Titan movie for themselves, commenting on the footage that they just witnessed. Rather than being at each other’s throats, the scene gives them a happy ending where the film strengthens their bond rather than destroying it.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Attack on Titan will give anime fans a sequel as creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at returning to his world for a new anime. While the mangaka did make a comeback to forge a new manga story exploring Captain Levi’s earlier years, the artist has refrained from confirming that he would create a new series in the franchise. Considering Attack on Titan’s ending, it certainly makes sense to bring the tale to a close.

Want to stay up to date on the Scout Regiment post series finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Attack on Titan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.