Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Releases Hilarious New Poster To Celebrate Creator’s Retirement

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is arriving in Japanese theaters, promising to be the first movie of the franchise that introduced anime fans to the likes of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackermann. While the movie itself is a compilation film that will bring together the final episodes of the anime series, that isn’t stopping creator Hajime Isayama and Studio MAPPA from offering fans new, and oftentimes hilarious, art. For quite some time, Isayama has made it no secret what passions he holds outside of the manga world and the mangaka has been honored with the release of a new hilarious poster that blends one of the loves of his life with a creepy horror aesthetic.

Hajime Isayama has certainly earned his retirement, working on Attack on Titan for over a decade. While the final scene of the series did hint that the cycle of the Titans would continue long after the deaths of Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment, the manga artist has refrained from confirming whether he will continue the universe. The latest example of Hajime returning to the Survey Corps’ story was via Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, a short story that focused on the early life of Captain Levi. While the story didn’t feature Titans eating characters, it focused on the dark tale of Levi’s early years as he struggled with poverty and was forged into the man who became a fan favorite.

Attack on Sauna: The Last Sauna

Hajime Isayama has wanted nothing more than to own a sauna for his retirement from creating manga. So much has he loved saunas, that the artist has even created new art of the Scout Regiment enjoying the hot environments. As a part of the countdown to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s release date in Japan on November 8th, the anime’s director Yuchihiro Hayashi has dropped a new poster.

“The Sauna Killer 2” is a fictional horror movie that appears to bring together Eldians and Marleyians alike as they deal with the horror of a sauna and a murderer within it. This premise would make for one hilarious anime concept though it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see this concept hit the screen. Still, the anime world could always use another good horror project.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Post-Credits

The upcoming film might be focusing on footage that anime fans have already seen, but Studio MAPPA is adding some light touches to the animation that will make up The Last Attack. On top of this, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will feature a new post-credits scene that has yet to be revealed. With the series finale originally having some major post-credits scenes, it will be interesting to see what other surprises the series has in store with its first, and potentially last, movie.

While Attack on Titan might be over in both its manga and anime adaptation, there is one still major story from this universe that could be brought to life. Attack on Titan: Before The Fall was a manga mini-series created by writer Ryo Suzukaze and artist THORES Shibamoto. Taking place seventy years before the main series, the manga could potentially be turned into a movie should MAPPA be looking to return to the Titan world in the future.

Want to stay up to date on the Scout Regiment after the anime's series finale? Want to see if Attack on Titan: The Last Attack makes its way to North American theaters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Titans and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.