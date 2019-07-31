Uniqlo Debuts Attack on Titan Shirt Which Goes Full Meme

Attack On Titan may be one of the most hard hitting, soul shattering anime franchises around, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have some fun every once in a while. Though the series may be nihilistic, that isn’t stopping fans, and in this case fashion producers, from creating new materials to make light of the series. Particularly, Uniqlo, which has created numerous other anime lines prior, has decided to release a brand new t-shirt that shows off one of the biggest reveals of the franchise: the Wall Titan!

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki has shared the upcoming design, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Weekly Shonen Magazine, that shows off the mysterious Titan which is literally holding together the barrier between humanity and the ghoulish behemoths:

UNIQLO x Weekly Shonen Magazine 60th Anniversay Attack on Titan one of the many manga series to have a T-shirt designhttps://t.co/gwfKa5cdcN pic.twitter.com/yJVsOVawX4 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 29, 2019

The Wall Titan was revealed in the first season finale, proving that there was definitely more than meets the eye when it came to the Survey Corps and the remnants of humanity that were trapped within the walls. Following the brutal fight against Annie, aka the Female Titan, the residual damage caused by Eren exchanging blows with her opened up the slight crack. Though Annie was captured by humanity, and has yet to reappear in the series, the new mystery revealed was almost as much of a threat to the integrity of the Eldians within the walls.

As we later learned, a number of Titans were being used to reinforce the walls themselves. Eren eventually manages to discover these same abilities within his Titan form, allowing the Attack Titan to seal up some of the blows in the walls created by Reiner, the Armored Titan, and Zeke, the Beast Titan respectively.

What do you think of this upcoming shirt showing off Attack On Titan's Wall Titan?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.