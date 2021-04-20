Attack On Titan Pop-Up Shop Goes Viral Following Its Texas Debut

✖

Attack On Titan’s story might have come to a close in the pages of Hajime Isayama’s manga with the recent release of Chapter 139, but it’s clear that fans of the dark franchise are still finding unique ways to celebrate the franchise, as a Texas Pop-Up Shop proves. The anime adaptation’s fourth season, created by Studio MAPPA, still has a few big moments left before it will bring the Scout Regiment’s story to a close but fans can expect to see the final chapters of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa begin again early next year in 2022.

The Pop-Up store in Houston Texas not only appears to have plenty of merchandise for fans of Attack On Titan to add to their collection but also original beverages that hilariously re-create some of the darkest aspects of the series. Including the likes of a “Toasted Armin” and a drink that has a syringe of “spinal fluid” attached, it’s clear that the owners of the Pop-Up are definitely having fun with finding a new way to capitalize on the dark fantasy. Though the story of Attack On Titan is coming to a close, it’s clear that the epic franchise will continue to find new ways to hit the public eye.

Twitter User YourAnimeGuy shared this interesting footage from the Houston Texas area Pop-Up Store, highlighting how the new installation has found unique ways to highlight Attack On Titan for the growing fanbase of the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley:

A sequel or spin-off series seems unlikely for Attack On Titan in the near future, which is unsurprising considering how final the last installment of the manga seems. Still, we definitely don’t expect the influence of Hajime Isayama’s franchise to wane for years following the conclusion of the story in the pages of the manga and/or via the small screen with the anime. Attack On Titan has definitely earned its place as one of the biggest anime franchises to ever be created, having found worldwide popularity thanks to its dark tone and idiosyncratic story beats.

Would you make a visit to this Attack On Titan Pop-Up Shop? What is the best piece of merchandise that you’ve seen created for Hajime Isayama’s epic tale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.