Attack on Titan Stars Announce Recent Marriage Ahead of Season 4

Attack on Titan fans are in an odd limbo waiting for season four to go live, but the series is keeping them fed even still. Not only is the manga nearing its end each month with a new chapter, but the show’s cast just surprised fans with an announcement. As it turns out, two of the show’s stars just got married, and fans are geeking out over the adorable news.

Recently, Arts Vision’s released an official statement in Japan, and it was there the agency confirmed Manami Nakamura married Osaka Ryota in a recent ceremony. The pair are both well-known voice actors in their own right, and they both voiced characters on Attack on Titan at different times.

For those keeping track of the anime’s cast, Ryota took part in Attack on Titan during season one. The actor voiced Marco who became a fan-favorite character which garnered Ryoto praise for his work. As for Nakamura, the actress has been tasked with voicing Pieck in Attack on Titan. The character plays a major role in season four, so anime-only fans will get to meet her soon. And for manga readers, well – they know how pivotal her part will be.

The celebrities have also worked on numerous other projects within the anime industry. They both acted in Brynhildr as well as Assassination Classroom. Other projects helmed by the actors included Idolmaster, Ace of Diamond, and many more.

Of course, fans are happy for the couple if not a bit surprised. In Japan, it is customary for celebrity couples to keep their relationships a secret until they get engaged or married. This newlywed couple is the second to come from Attack on Titan as Yuki Kaji, the voice of Eren, announced his marriage earlier this year to actress Ayana Taketatsu. Now, Ryota and Nakamura have joined in on the trend, and the anime fandom is wishing the couple the best of luck moving forward.

