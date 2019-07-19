Attack On Titan Sees Zeke Make Good On His Deadly Threat

While the anime series is currently on hiatus between the third and fourth, and final, season of the popular franchise, the manga strides forward with the conclusion inching ever closer. With the current events of the printed story revealing further heartbreak and revelations, the spotlight of the most recent chapter shone on not just the war between Marley and Eldia, but on the brotherly relationship between Zeke and Eren, the sons of Grisha Jaeger. Zeke promised to protect Eren at any cost and he attempted to live up to that with deadly results.

The Beast Titan has seen better days as a result of the current war between the Survey Corps and the army of Marley, with Zeke unable to fully move on the ground. As Reiner continued his assault on Eren in his Armored Titan form, Zeke did what he thought was necessary in order to save the life of his brother, and that was to awaken the Titans within all the Eldian members in the city walls. Letting out a terrifying cry, every Titan emerged, creating a scene of frantic terror.

This act not only gave Eren an escape route from his fight with Reiner, it also killed Colt who was attempting to save his brother Falco. Falco changed into a Titan with a giant jaw line, not only dismembering Colt but also burning him to death in the process of the transformation. It’s a terrifying end for the brothers, but it was also Zeke’s only choice left to attempt to save Eren and have the powers of the Armored Titan transfer to Falco.

Things may not have exactly gone his way, as with Eren running to help Zeke, he is decapitated by a round fired directly his way. In absolute horor, Zeke witnesses his brother seemingly die before him, with his head shooting straight into the air.

What did you think of this latest chapter of the Attack On Titan manga? Do you think Eren truly died with his head flying into the air or do you see his Titan powers giving him one last save? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.