Attack on Titan Season 3 Director Gets a Titan Cameo in the Latest Episode

Attack on Titan season 3’s latest episode “Descent” delivers the next thrilling chapter in the battle betwen the Beast Titan’s forces and the Survey Corps, within the distopian setting of Wall Maria’s Shiganshina District. Along with that thrilling action in the present, we also got an important flashback to the past, which provided some harrowing new insights into the death of a major character in season 1.

That character was none other than Marco Bott, who died horribly after being bitten in half by a Titan, during the evacuation of Trost District. In “Descent” it’s revealed just how Marcos died, and we also get a major Easter egg in the process!

The opening flashback sequence of “Descent” takes us back to the Trost evacuation, this time from the perspective of Reiner Braun, Bertolt Hoover, and Annie Leonhart. As it turns out, Marcos – ever the sharp oberserver – overheard the Reiner, Bertolt and Annie plotting if and when to use their respective specialty Titans, and realized the magnitude of that conversation. When Marcos tried to play it off and flee, Reiner attacked him, and together he, Bertolt and Annie stripped Marcos of his ODM gear, beat him down and left him on a Trost District rooftime – right in the sights of an oncoming Titan! The Marley’s Warriors trio is forced to watch Marcos get devoured by that Titan, which results in the half-eaten corpse that Eren, Armin and Mikasa eventually found.

Now for a fun fact: The Titan who devours Marcos is actually designed as an Easter Egg cameo reference to Attack on Titan Chief director Tetsurō Araki!

Chief director Tetsurō Araki makes a cameo as a titan in today’s episode. pic.twitter.com/gkNkr29CHs — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 13, 2019

As you can see above, the Titan perfectly captures the likeness of Araki – albeit with the usual cultural liberties in anime’s version of Asian people.

This isn’t the first (or even the fifth) time that Attack on Titan has snuck Easter egg references into its Titans designs. As one fan points out, the manga has featured art by Hajime Isayama that references anime voice actors like Yuki Kaji (voice of Eren) and Marina Inoue (voice of Armin), while other famous manga/anime or pop-culture figures have been spotted by fans over the years.

Yup, same as Yams did Kaji and Inoue lmao pic.twitter.com/6SbJ7L5FHN — ∞ CONVICTION (@usurperzero) May 13, 2019

Still, getting an Araki cameo for such a major scene and moment is pretty darn cool, right?

You can currently find Attack on Titan streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

