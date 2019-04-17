‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Streaming Details Confirmed

Attack on Titan fans are getting really psyched to for the anime to return for part 2 of season 3. Today, we can finally set fans’ minds at ease about one thing: how they can tune in to watch Attack on Titan season 3B!

As you can see below, Attack on Titan‘s streaming schedule is now being confirmed by some industry outlets. You can check those details out below:

Since I’ve received quite a few users asking if Crunchyroll will stream Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2. Kodansha Comics states that it will. As usual Crunchyroll likes the late game with their announcements, so still waiting for them to announce it to be 100% official. pic.twitter.com/XO9NUdcTL9 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 16, 2019

As you can see in the tweet and featured image above, Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 will start streaming on April 28th, on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. We still haven’t gotten a firm confirmation from Crunchyroll (as is noted in the post), and we have yet to hear anything at all about the Hulu streaming schedule. Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 1 was streamed in simulcast with the Japanese airings, so a lot of fans are hoping that the same will be true for Season 3 Part 2.

When last we left off, Attack on Titan season 3 had just completed the pivotal “Uprising Arc,” which saw the history of the special Nine Titans revealed, as well as their connection to the Reiss royal family. That major shift in the governing body of civilization inside the Walls saw Historia Reiss installed as the new queen and the corrupt old government arrested, while Erwin and the military secretly lead. The next goal on the Survey Corps’ agenda is the campaign to retake Wall Maria, in the Shiganshina District. However, that campaign won’t be nearly as easy as the Survey Corps thinks: old foes Reiner and Bertolt are waiting in the ruins of Shiganshina District – and they have been diplaced by a mysterious new enemy about to make his presence known: the man behind the fearsome Beast Titan!

Attack on Titan returns for Season 3 Part 2 on April 29th. You can check out the episode titles HERE.

