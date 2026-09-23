One of Prime Video’s Biggest Anime Hits Confirms Season 3 Return With First Look

One of the coolest anime hits now streaming with Prime Video has confirmed it’s coming back with a third season now that its second season has come to an end. With the Fall 2026 anime schedule fast approaching as a new wave of anime sets to make their respective debuts, that means all of the anime from the Summer are reaching their respective finales. But for some of the shows, there is more good news as the anime are set to continue with future editions.

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The anime adaptation for Shigeru Sagazaki’s From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman was a rather surprising hit when it first made its debut, and the second season of the series was one of the cooler releases that fans got to check out with Prime Video this Summer. Now that the second season has come to an end, the anime has also confirmed that Season 3 is now on the way. You can check out the first look at From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 3 below.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 3 Officially Announced

Courtesy of Passione / Hayabusa Film

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but a release window or date has yet to be confirmed for the new episodes as of this time. With the second season ending and Beryl getting even more recognition for his sword skills, it’s good to see that the anime has revealed it’s coming back for more. It’s been one of the more quiet releases of the Summer, and that’s likely due to the fact it’s streaming with Prime Video instead of one of the more popular streaming platforms for anime like Netflix, Crunchyroll or Hulu.

Even if you haven’t been fully paying attention, Prime Video has steadily been stacking up a strong roster of exclusive anime releases that you should be checking out. These include the likes of Nippon Sangoku, which debuted earlier this Spring, and it’s also returning for more in the future as well. There are a lot of examples of strong anime releases like this now streaming with Prime Video, and you should take the extra time to check them all out as they continue to release new episodes in the coming years.

Why You Should Watch From Old Country Bumpkin

Courtesy of Passione / Hayabusa Film

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is a fun twist on the usual fantasy action set up. You might have noticed a trend in recent years where older protagonists take the center stage, and are much stronger than they realize. This is a newer form of wish fulfillment anime that’s unlike one of those Isekai usual ideas of a reincarnated protagonist is secretly the strongest ever, and instead is an older individual not realizing how strong they really are due to aggressive training and low self-esteem.

This series isn’t really like that either as while Beryl is clearly a skilled fighter who has a lot of students going on to be powerful fighters in their own right, their constant praise of his strength make him feel like they are overestimating his skills. And when he lives up to that praise, it’s all the more impressive as a result. Make sure to catch up with those first two seasons in the meantime.