New Avatar: The Last Airbender Animated Series Will Introduce the Next Avatar After Korra

Avatar: The Last Airbender is planning to make a return on several fronts, including two new seasons of Netflix’s live-action adaptation and a new animated film documenting the life of Aang as an adult in 2026. In recent news, Paramount and Nickelodeon have confirmed that a new animated series is in the works that will act as a sequel to The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens. Once again, the upcoming animated series will see a new character step into the titular role, but the Avatar of the Seven Havens will be far different from Aang and Korra.

At present, no official images have been released regarding the upcoming Avatar though it seems from the official description that they’ll have their work cut for them, “Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

The New Avatar Explained

While we don’t know the name of Korra’s successor, the description has given bending fans quite a few tidbits when it comes to the upcoming Avatar. Seven Havens is once again focusing on an Earthbending Avatar, following in the footsteps of Avatar Kyoshi. While Kyoshi never received her own animated series, her actions became legendary along with her ability to go as dark as needed to protect the world. It will be interesting to see if Seven Havens’ protagonist has that same killer edge.

Of course, another big aspect of this new Avatar is that she will have a twin sibling who will apparently be a part of the tale. While struggling within an apocalyptic setting, this Earthbender will be facing an environment that is far tougher than what Aang and Korra had to deal with. At present, we don’t know how old the protagonist will be, though we have to imagine that they will be around the same age as their predecessors. With Korra and Aang achieving new levels of power that wasn’t seen by previous Avatars, it will be interesting to see if the Seven Havens’ hero is able to do the same.

Seven Havens’ Timeline

Another interesting tidbit regarding this new Avatar and her world is that it directly follows Korra’s journey. The Legend of Korra ran for four seasons and came to an end with the world in relative peace as the titular character traveled to the Spirit World with her crush Asami. Even though Seven Havens takes place shortly after Korra’s death to usher in a new Avatar, it’s clear that the world is facing some serious changes thanks to the mysterious cataclysm.

Want to see what the Seven Havens has in store for the bending world?