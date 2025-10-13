The Legend of Aang Creator Shares New Movie Update One Year From Release “Incredibly Beautiful”

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to theaters next year with a brand new feature film set after the events of the TV series, and one of the original creators behind it all teased fans that it’s going to “incredibly beautiful.” As part of the 20th anniversary celebration for the TV series’ debut with Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures teamed up with the original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino to form Avatar Studios. This new studio is going to launch a whole host of new animated projects to expand the franchise, and one includes a new feature film heading to theaters soon.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is a brand new film set after the events of the original TV series as it will be reuniting fans with much older takes on Aang and the rest of the gang from the show. Hitting theaters next October, there are still many questions up in the air as to what to expect from the new film. Taking the stage during New York Comic Con 2025 this past weekend (as detailed by ScreenRant), series co-creator Bryan Konietzko teased as much as he could about the movie itself. Still playing coy, the co-creator hyped up its look.

“In almost exactly a year, we have our feature film, feature animated film,” Konietzko stated during Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s 20th anniversary reunion panel at New York Comic Con 2025. “Directed by Avatar veteran Lauren Montgomery… and a bunch of other absolutely incredible folks, they are working so hard right now. I can’t show you anything from it yet. Believe me, I tried. I was told no. But I really can’t wait for you to see this. It is incredibly beautiful.” Unfortunately, while nothing concrete was revealed this is still a good sign moving forward.

The visual fidelity of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has been something the creators have excitedly pointed to throughout its production thus far as they revealed earlier this Summer, “There is nothing that looks like this. It’s 2D animation with these really beautiful, deep canvas environments… it’s gonna blow you away.” But when it comes to the story of the new film, the creators behind it all have been completely silent. With it still being a year away from its release, it does make a lot of sense.

What to Know for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender had been struck by a couple of delays through its production so far, but it’s currently scheduled for a release in theaters on October 9th, 2026. Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, original Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helping to oversee the new movie as part of Avatar Studios (which is also working on an official sequel TV series set after The Legend of Korra in the timeline).

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will star Eric Nam as a now adult aged Aang, and also features a major line up of stars including Steven Yeun as an adult aged Zuko, Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza. They will largely be replacing the voice cast seen in the original TV series. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

