The Legend of Aang Creators Tease New Movie’s Look: “It’s Gonna Blow You Away”

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up to hit theaters worldwide with the very first movie in the franchise, and the creators behind The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender are teasing the new animation for the upcoming movie. Avatar: The Last Airbender is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the animated series’ first premiere with Nickelodeon, and Avatar Studios is branching out with all sorts of new projects as a result. Not only is there a brand new sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens, on the way, but Aang and his original gang are going to be starring in a brand new movie adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender shared some new updates about the franchise’s future during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and this includes a new tease for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender (as shared by @DisccussingFilm on X). While there are still many details being kept a mystery about exactly coming the now adult Aang’s way in the new film, the creators behind it teased that the animation we’ll see in the new film is something fans have never seen before, “There is nothing that looks like this.”

Paramount Pictures

The Legend of Aang’s New Animation Will “Blow You Away”

“There is nothing that looks like this. It’s 2D animation with these really beautiful, deep canvas environments… it’s gonna blow you away,” the creators teased during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025. There are still many mysteries for the coming film, but it’s likely going to be a while before we see or hear about any more as The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled for a release om October 9th next year following some notable delays (it was originally scheduled for a premiere in 2025, before being bumped to January 2026, before being bumped again).

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, original Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helping to oversee the new movie as part of Avatar Studios. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be taking place years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but before the events of The Legend of Korra. It’s being teased that fans will see a new look into Aang’s adult life that we haven’t been able to before as a proper follow up to that original story.

Avatar Studios

What to Know for The Legend of Aang Movie

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will star Eric Nam as the adult aged Aang, and touts a major line up of stars including Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza. Their characters have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, nor has it been revealed who will be filling out the older versions of each of the original series’ characters. Casting director for the film Jenny Jue explained to fans on Reddit that new actors were found to better match the ethnic and racial backgrounds of the characters from the original series, “Since the original show was released, there’s been more emphasis in VO to match actors’ ethnic/racial background to the characters they’re portraying,” Jue stated.

“ATLA is a fictional world, but there are cultural influences for each nation/kingdom, and we wanted to explore the talent from those groups,” Jue stated. “I can’t say much more about it the film, except that I’m really proud of this cast and I hope the other fans keep an open mind to this new iteration of our beloved characters!”

HT – DiscussingFilm