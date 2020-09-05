Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Recreates Ty Lee's Beach Look

✖

One of the most random, yet memorable episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender was when Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee were forced to have a beach vacation day, and one cosplay has recreated Ty Lee's fun beach look! The third season of the series was much different than the first two as it featured a darker turn toward the animated series' final climax, but before things really started to dig in the first few episodes saw the characters adjusting to the new status quo. This included Azula's team, and we saw a different side of them during the beach episode.

The beach episode (one of the many staples of anime as a whole) was early into the third season, and saw Azula, Ty Lee, and Mai pretend to act like normal Fire Nation teenagers at Ember Island beach. This included a new makeover for each of the trio for the first time in the series, and one that we didn't see again as things got volatile for these three along with everyone else in the series.

Thankfully, you can now see this fan favorite look in a whole new way as artist @jessblazecosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) awesomely recreated Ty Lee's beach outfit with great detail. It's a deceptively simple outfit, but there are lots of finer details that go into making the whole thing work that are excellently placed here. You can check it out below:

Azula and her team provided a major foil to Aang's Gaang through the latter half of the series, and at many times Azula provided a much more intense final foe to them as a whole. Although Aang did have to go on to fight Ozai, Zuko and Katara's final clash with Azula during an Agni Kai was arguably the more emotional conclusion. But these moments are still being debated today as fans wait for characters like Ty Lee to make their live-action debut!

What did you think of Avatar: The Last Airbender's beach episode? Did you originally see it on TV years ago, or did you just discover the episode through the series' recently release on Netflix? How do you feel about Azula's team overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!