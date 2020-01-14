Buff Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Adult Aang to Life

Years after the end of the original animated series’ run on Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender still remains one of the most popular animated series ever. It’s a big hit with cartoon fans, anime fans, and is one of the few crossover series to break out in a big way in general pop culture. Much of the love for show comes due to the characters at the core of the cast. This is doubly true for the titular Avatar himself, Aang, as fans watched as the young airbender traveled throughout the regions and learned more about how the world works just as much as he learned about bending.

One of the unfortunate losses for the series and it’s follow-up, Avatar: The Legend of Korra, was how Aang’s adult life was largely skipped over. We saw a few brief hints at it, but nothing substantial. Thankfully, artist @elfficosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a pretty cool interpretation of what that adulthood looked like. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elffi (@elfficosplay) on Dec 3, 2019 at 6:12am PST

The franchise is currently being tapped for a new live-action series produced by Netflix, and while there’s currently no details as to what we can expect to see from this new series, it could very well be a sequel to the original in the same vein as Korra. But while that sequel explored a new Avatar, there’s still plenty of room in the story to explore with an adult Aang as we could see how he grew and handled life as an adult Avatar.

If there is a live-action series with an adult Aang, this cosplay definitely should be tapped for the official live-action look. The original animated series might soon be available to stream on the Netflix too, but until it’s confirmed, fans can currently look forward to a brand new take on the series overseen by the original creators themselves!

What do you want to see from a live-action Airbender series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.