Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Cabbage Man Gets Revenge in New Robot Chicken Sketch

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s famous Cabbage merchant finally got his revenge in a special sketch parodying the fan favorite animated series on Robot Chicken! It’s a big year for Avatar: The Last Airbender as not only has the franchise sparked an entirely new studio dedicating to telling more stories in its universe (which will include new movies and TV shows), but it’s getting an official live-action series with Netflix in the near future as well. That means if there is any time to poke fun at the franchise, it’s now and Robot Chicken took that chance.

Season 11 of the Adult Swim stop-motion animated series is now airing with the network and has debuted a number of new episodes already through to the end of the month. These new episodes continue the series’ tradition of taking fan favorite properties in whole new directions, and it’s the same for their take on Avatar: The Last Airbender as well. In their sketch taking on the series, the Cabbage merchant finally gets revenge when he learns a bending all of his own. Check it out below as spotted by @AdultSwimNoCon on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AdultSwimNoCon/status/1438718545173565447?s=20

As some fans have pointed out, “Cabbage Bending” also technically has roots in the main series as the water within the vegetables likely is what’s being bent. It could also be the air around cede cabbages as well, but it’s still just a hilariously imagined take on this world. Making matters even better is hearing Dante Basco sort of take on his role of “Zuko” again (yet not) in this parodical take on the franchise.

In terms of official releases for the franchise, however, Avatar: The Last Airbender is going to expand in some big ways in the coming years. The franchise still has quite a bit away before we see the first releases from the newly formed Avatar Studios, but at the very least fans can rest easy knowing that the original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Dante DiMartino will be helping to oversee what comes next from this massive new undertaking. But what do you think?

How do you like Robot Chicken’s take on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!