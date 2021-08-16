Robot Chicken Confirms Season 11 Release Date With New Trailer

Robot Chicken has confirmed its release date for Season 11 of the series with a new trailer! The Adult Swim animated series is one of the longest currently airing series with the network, and rounded out its tenth season back in Summer of last year. Development on the eleventh season had been fairly quiet, but now not only have we gotten our first look at what to expect from the parodies we'll see in the new season but when we'll get to see them on Adult Swim as well as the series has been confirmed for a return this September.

Adult Swim has confirmed that Robot Chicken Season 11 will be making its debut on Monday, September 6th at midnight EST. It's going to be a much different kind of schedule of new episodes than in seasons past, however, as Adult Swim will be airing these new episodes on a nightly basis Monday through Thursday from its premiere on September 6th until Thursday, September 23rd. You can check out the new trailer for Adult Swim below:

Playing with toys doesn't get old. A new season of Robot Chicken premieres September 6 pic.twitter.com/41Q4q7rGMT — adult swim (@adultswim) August 16, 2021

It's yet to be revealed just how many episodes this new season will run, but luckily fans will be able to tune into its newest season throughout much of September when it returns with new takes on Batman, Game of Thrones, and more. Created and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their partners at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, Green and Senreich also write, voice and direct the series alongside Tom Shepard. Adult Swim teases Robot Chicken Season 11 as such:

"The Robot Chicken Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from Robot Chicken’s satirical gaze this season. The show skewers today’s biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes – Robot Chicken spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide!"

