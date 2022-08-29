Avatar: The Last Airbender Plugs Toph With Retro Anime Makeover

Avatar: The Last Bender has a lot going on behind the scenes, and its fanbase is basking in all the attention. After all, Netflix is spearheading a live-action adaptation of the series, and that's not to mention the work being down at Avatar Studios. While work goes down behind closed doors, fans are keeping the franchise alive, and one artist is hyping Avatar with a special retro makeover!

The work comes from Instagram courtesy of user Brenni Murasaki. As you can see below, the fan felt it was time to give Avatar an old-school anime design, and the whole aesthetic works pretty much perfectly. So if you are into the idea of Zuko being a '90s heartthrob, this makeover was made for you.

As you can tell, the anime makeover leans into a style of art seen all during the late '80s and well into the '90s. The film itself has a grainy layer over the top, and Zuko is living with a haircut plucked straight from Sailor Moon. As for Toph, the girl is rocking an adorable expression here that would suit anyone in Boys Over Flowers. But of course, we know the bender could destroy just about anyone Toph sets their mind to.

Of course, this anime makeover has also drummed up discussion about Avatar and its anime ties. The series was one of the first mainstream animated titles at Nickelodeon to embrace its anime roots. Now, the Japanese medium has infiltrated most kinds of animation, and the industries as a whole have teamed up to make anime a global powerhouse. So as Avatar plans its next steps, what better way is there to honor the series than by bringing it back to its roots?

What do you make of Toph and Zuko's retro makeover? Does this art style suit the hit series or...?