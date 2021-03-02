Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Imagines Fire Lord Zuko

✖

The world of Avatar The Last Airbender has been in the news a lot lately, with the announcement that the world of Aang, Korra, and their bending friends would be returning with a new animated movie by Paramount Studios, and one fan has decided to imagine what the prince of the Fire Nation might have looked like in the role of the Fire Lord. With Zuko's character progression being tied so deeply with that of his father Ozai, who had originally banished him from the Fire Nation and tasked him with capturing the Avatar, it's no surprise the prince became a fan favorite.

The initial series ended with Zuko coming to grips with his past and deciding to throw his allegiance in with Aang and his gang, having taken several episodes in a bid to discover just what he wanted in life. At the end of the second season, Zuko joined alongside his nefarious sister, Azula, and reclaimed his place within the Fire Nation, but simply couldn't abide by the plans of his father to take over the world and crush anyone that got in his way. Though Zuko's initial story ended with the finale of Avatar The Last Airbender, his tale would continue via graphic novels and the sequel series of The Legend of Korra.

Instagram Cosplayer Aokiji Cosplay shared this insanely detailed Cosplay that imagines what Zuko might have looked like taking on the role of the Fire Lord, following Aang's defeat of his father by accessing the full power of the Avatar and taking away Ozai's ability to bend:

Though there are currently no details about the story of the upcoming animated film produced by Avatar Studios, many fans are crossing their fingers that the movie might be using the graphic novel, Avatar The Last Airbender: The Search, as its template. In the mini-series, Zuko was attempting to solve the mystery of his mother's location and whether or not she had lived. Zuko eventually gets his answer and learns more about himself in the events that transpire following the original animated series.

What do you think of this insane Cosplay that imagines the life of Zuko?