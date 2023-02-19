Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Teases How New Movie is Different From Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up to return for the franchise's next big animated effort with a new revival project from the new Avatar Studios, and one of the minds behind it all is teasing how this upcoming movie is different from what fans got to experience in the original series. As the Nickelodeon animated franchise exploded in a whole new kind of popularity in the last few years, Paramount decided to really go the extra mile and bring the original creative duo, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, back for a new series of projects with a brand new studio laying it all out.

Speaking in a special interview about the process of crafting a new universe of projects with Avatar Studios, series co-creator Bryan Konietzko teased fans about how different the process is in making the first big animated Avatar: The Last Airbender movie compared to when he worked on the original series and The Legend of Korra sequel. As expected, it's a lot tougher but offers much more freedom in exchange for that difficulty.

How Avatar's New Movie is Different From the Show

"Now, we're making a movie, our first movie," Konietzko began when talking about the different pace in production on the feature film. "As cool as it is to work in TV, features are where you get to really craft something that you're not just rushing and having to put it out. As an artist, that was really alluring to me. It's executing it that's the hard part, getting those ideas woven together in some sort of meaningful, satisfying way."

Speaking more to that difficulty in the process for the feature film, Konietzko teases that they're still such in the midst of production on it that he can't wrap his head around the final bits of polish, "Then [you have] to executive it in animation which is a really hard medium, especially hard to do consistently on schedule and budget. I can't really wrap my head around the final mix, and the final color correction on the feature."

With Avatar: The Last Airbender making a huge come back in all sorts of ways in the near future, fans will definitely be keeping an eye on Avatar Studios to see how it all works out!