‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ To Reportedly Get Funko Pops

Avatar: The Last Airbender has had a busy day, and it seems like the series has zero plans to slow down. Earlier today, it was announced that Netflix is creating a live-action take on the Nickelodeon series, and Funko may compliment the big adaptation with some figures of its own.

Over on Instagram, a well-known Funko site shared the big teaser with fans. Serlent Pops shared the report which Funko Finderz reported on not too long ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, it seems the supposed leak reveals a slew of Funko collectibles are coming to shelves. The list confirms Zuko will get to restore his honor with a Pop of his own, but he won’t be alone. You can check out the full list below:

Aang with Momo

Appa

Iroh with Tea

Katara

Sokka

Toph

Zuko

So far, there is no word on when these collectibles would be coming to shelves. Funko has yet to give any official confirmation about the pieces, but fans are crossing their fingers these new reports are on the mark.

And, if fans are really lucky, then Appa will get a special oversized Pop figures. Aang better be getting a glow-in-the-dark Avatar State figure as well… After all, how can you not?

So, would you be down to collect these Funko figures if they come to light? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those of you unfamiliar with The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender‘s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. Recently, it was announced a young adult novel focusing on Avatar Kyoshi would be coming to the canon, leaving fans eager to learn more about the infamous warrior’s tenure.