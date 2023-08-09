New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Announced

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a new mobile game next year. Despite having ended well over a decade ago, the Avatar: The Last Airbender IP is as popular as ever. The series was already quite popular when it originally aired on Nickelodeon in the mid-2000s, but it had a resurgence in recent years after the show was added to Netflix. Now a new live-action remake is coming to Netflix, a new series of animated films are in the works, and new video games are on the way. It seems like Paramount is ensuring it won't let the massive success and resurgence of the series go to waste.

With all of that said, a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game has been announced for mobile. The game is being published by Tilting Point and will be developed for a 2024 release by AN Games. As of right now, it has no title, but it will be a multiplayer strategy game that sees players "exploring the Avatar world" and working together to defeat a Barbarian Death Cult that aims to dominate the world. You'll take control of a leader tasked with building an army and build/manage cities, engage in combat, and much more.

"My kids grew up watching Avatar: The Last Airbender and I was there for every episode," said Kevin Segalla, CEO and Founder of Tilting Point. "We loved it so much that when they got older, the whole family got our first tattoos – each of us with one of the four element symbols that best represented our personalities! Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products created an amazing show, and between Tilting Point and the mobile strategy experts at AN Games, we are super excited to be making a game that will be just as amazing."

It sounds like a pretty unique approach to the Avatar franchise as it aims to be part city builder and part strategic action game. For console players, there is another Avatar game in the works. The previously-announced Avatar: Quest for Balance will release later this fall and follow characters like Aang.