Avatar The Last Airbender: Where Should The Franchise Go In The Future?

The Adventures Of Adult Aang (Photo: Nickelodeon) This is a series of stories that fans have been clamoring for for over a decade, with Legend of Korra giving us only bits and pieces of Aang's life following the conclusion of the first Avatar series. With the popularity of the animated series on Netflix, we could definitely see the streaming service deciding to open up these adventures with a new animated series that could accompany the upcoming live action series that will also be created by the same minds that put together the original.

A Sequel For Korra (Photo: Nickelodeon) Legend of Korra might not get the same level of hype that its predecessor did, but her adventures were definitely some of the best told in the medium of animation. Still a teenager during the conclusion of the sequel series, there is plenty of life to follow for Korra if the world of bending should be revisited by Netflix or other animators. With Korra hinting at a romance with Asami during the final episode, there is definitely plenty of story material to investigate.

A New Avatar (Photo: Nickelodeon) Sticking with the tradition of changing hands between each series, in looking at the successor of Korra, it would give us an idea of just where the world would go following Korra's legacy in the same way that the sequel did for Aang's journey. Perhaps, a series could even move far beyond the reincarnation of Korra, and take us into the far future of the world of benders, introducing just how technology might have moved even further with the arrival of a new Avatar. With technology becoming more and more prevalent in this world, it would definitely be interesting to see bendings place within it.

The Story of The Early Avatars (Photo: Nickelodeon) Flipping things in reverse, perhaps we could go into the past of the series by following the adventures of those who came before Aang like Kyoshi or even the first Avatar who was shown in the Legend of Korra! With Kyoshi herself being a far different Avatar than either Korra or Aang, taking a decidedly more deadly approach to her duty of saving the world, there's definitely plenty of material to mine from this one and the other previous wielders of all the elements!