Avatar: The Last Airbender: Iroh Actor Breaks Silence on Netflix Casting

Netflix hasn’t been shy about its interest in anime and animation. From original series to live-action adaptations, the company is doing it all. Avatar: The Last Airbender will join the site’s live-action pursuits before long as production is now underway on the series. And now, the actor playing Iroh is breaking their silence on being cast.

Over on Twitter, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee posted a short message to fans after being cast. The actor, who will play Zuko’s venerable uncle, said he’s got big shoes to fill and will do his best to celebrate Iroh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big shoes to fill by the late GREAT Mako. I hope to do honour and justice to this character while still making it my own. Grateful for this opportunity and excited to start. #letsgo #AvatarTheLastAirbender #iroh https://t.co/ql50VdquOF — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) November 16, 2021

“Big shoes to fill by the late GREAT Mako,” Lee wrote, nodding to the first voice actor who handled Iroh. “I hope to do honour and justice to this character while still making it my own. Grateful for this opportunity and excited to start.”

Lee is one of the latest actors to publicly join Avatar: The Last Airbender. Yesterday, it was announced that Lim Kay Liu has joined the series as Monk Gysato, the air nomad who trained and took care of Aang in the temples. Finally, Ken Leung has joined the cast as Commander Zhao, a devious Firebender who wants to up his status by making a mockery out of the exiled Prince Zuko.

Of course, these three stars are joining a packed Avatar: The Last Airbender cast. Daniel Dae Kim has been cast to play Fire Lord Ozai while Dallas Liu plays Zuko. As for Katara and Sokka, Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley are playing the Water Tribe siblings, and Aang will be played by Gordon Cormier. Production on the series kicked off in Canada this week, so fans are hoping to get costumed looks at these leads soon! And if we are lucky, Netflix will announce another big casting soon and settle the fandom by revealing who’ll bring the infamous Cabbage Man to life!

What do you think about Netflix’s latest casting for Avatar: The Last Airbender? Do you have faith in this live-action take? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.