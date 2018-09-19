New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Series Reveals Initial Crew

The ultra popular Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is returning to screens with a live-action series produced exclusively for Netflix, and has revealed the first members of the series’ new crew.

For those worried that this live-action effort will turn out like the last one, there’s no need to worry as original creators of the series, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, have been brought on as showrunners and executive producers.

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s last live-action effort was completely directed, written, and co-produced by M. Night Shyamalan, and it was panned commercially and critically for its deviations from the original series in its casting and editorial choices. With the original creators of the series now on-board with the new project for Netflix, it’s already starting off on a more favorable foot with fans.

DiMartino and Konietzko are excited to work on the new live-action series for Netflix as they intended to produced the live-action take they’ve always wanted. In the press release for the series, the two made the following statement:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action and world building.”

As for whether or not they’ll be able to portray their vision as is, the two are excited to work with Netflix as the company wants to keep to their vision as much as possible as VP of Kids & Family Content at Netflix, Melissa Cobb stated, “We are committed to honoring Brian and Mike’s vision for this retelling and are thrilled to support them on creating a live-action event series, bringing Aang’s epic world of elemental magic to life for global audiences on Netflix.”

There are currently no details as to the cast or other members of the crew as of this writing, but production on the new live-action series will officially begin in 2019. ComicBook.com will provide more details on the series as they arrive.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.

The series became famous for its heavy anime influences and well-crafted narrative, and has spawned comics, video games, a sequel in The Legend of Korra, and even a live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.