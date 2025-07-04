Chainsaw Man The Movie’s New Trailer Delivers Steamy Love Triangle For Denji

This October, Studio MAPPA is once again returning to the world from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, as the Chainsaw Devil will make his comeback in Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While the titular character will be pitting his wild abilities against the Bomb Devil, this devil war might be the least of Denji’s worries. The anime protagonist has never had the best luck when it comes to his love life and now, the Chainsaw Devil has a good problem on his hands: juggling two women who are looking for his affection.

To get fans up to speed, Makima has been a pivotal part of the anime adaptation since first appearing in season one. Treating Denji almost as if he were a house pet, the Chainsaw Devil is almost puddy in her hands as he routinely was at her beck and call. Throughout the first season’s episode, it was clear that Chainsaw Man’s employer wasn’t exactly sharing the affection Denji had for her and was harboring some dark secrets too boot. In the latest trailer, which you can check out below, you can see the introduction of Reze, a mysterious new character who has her eyes set on Denji. Seemingly far more affectionate than Makima, it appears that the new movie arriving this October will present Denji with a difficult choice.

The Chainsaw Man Dilemma

If you’re dying to learn more about Chainsaw Man’s theatrical debut, Sony Pictures has shared a new description of the anime film landing on October 29th, “For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.”

Despite the bloody shonen franchise receiving a film, MAPPA has been tight lipped regarding whether we can expect a season two to arrive. Manga fans know that the arc following Reze’s debut is quite big and might be too action-packed to fit in one feature-length film, but it appears as though fans will have to wait to see what’s next folowing The Reze Arc. Luckily, there is always the chance to catch up on the manga that is still releasing weekly chapters on a regular basis from mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto.

