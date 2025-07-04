Black Clover Finally Sets a Date for Its Big Summer Return

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is all set for its highly anticipated Summer 2025 release. The series entered its Final Arc in 2022 and was transitioned into Jump GIGA from Weekly Shonen Jump just a year later. Since then, the series has been releasing new chapters every quarter in batches of two or three. The transition took place because of Tabata’s poor health and busy schedule. While the wait is definitely long after shifting to GIGA, fans have noticed the improved quality in art, implying the author has a healthier work schedule now. Not only that, but since we are in the Final Arc, each chapter offers some sort of surprise element, keeping fans hooked more than ever.

The latest Chapters 379 and 380 were released this Spring season, as Asta and Yuno continue the battle against Lucius. Unfortunately, once Lucius unveils his true form and powers, Asta gets taken out in an instant. Yuno is the only one standing against the villain when Asta entrusts his rival with the Demon Dweller sword. Chapter 380 ends on a major cliffhanger with Yuno’s new transformation, blending his usual magic with Anti-Magic before leaving us with several unanswered questions. The manga is all set for its Summer 2025 release, and it’s going to be incredibly special for Black Clover fans.

Black Clover Will Release Three Chapters in Summer 2025

Jump GIGA 2025 SUMMER will be out on August 12th, 2025.



· Cover & Lead Color Page: Black Clover (3 Chapters)

· Color Page: 'Kihon Aslan' by Shinpei Watanabe (Ginka & Glüna)



Unlike the previous season, which released two chapters, Summer 2025 will release a loaded set of three chapters just in time for Yuno’s big fight. The next issue of Jump GIGA will be released on August 12th, 2025, in Japan. Because of the time difference, fans in the U.S. can access the chapters on August 11th, 2025. The upcoming GIGA issue will also include a Black Clover cover and lead color page to commemorate the series’ return.

Fans have another reason to be excited about the upcoming GIGA issue, since the manga is finally celebrating its 10th anniversary, which was in February 2025. According to Shonen Jump News, an unofficial news account on X, the upcoming issue will also feature special illustrations from 17 mangaka, including One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Bleach creator Tite Kubo, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, among many others. With the upcoming Summer 2025 release, the anniversary special, as well as the anime’s return after four long years, fans have a lot to look forward to this year.

The story will continue from when Yuno was standing against Lucius all by himself. The final fight against the villain is in its last stretch, and he has revealed all his cards in front of everyone. Lucius is confident he has the situation under control and is making a spectacle out of the fight. Before Lucius took on his true form, Yuno and Asta were holding their own against such a powerful foe. However, because of one moment of weakness, Asta is now down for the count, unable to move and continue the fight. For now, the manga will give Yuno another chance to shine before the villain is defeated once and for all. The answer to Yuno being able to use Anti-Magic may be explained in the upcoming chapters.