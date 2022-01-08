Avatar The Last Airbender Fan Discovers Shocking Zuko Ties To Magic The Gathering

Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation first appeared in the original premiere of Avatar The Last Airbender in 2005, but some fans have discovered that the anti-hero of the series might have appeared over a decade prior in an unexpected place, Magic The Gathering. While this particular Magic card definitely isn’t Zuko himself, the Nameless Race card bares more than a few similarities with the exiled member of the Royal Family within the Fire Nation.

Magic The Gathering has long been one of the most popular table-top card games for decades, released in 1993 by the Wizards of the Coast. While there has never been an official crossover between these two properties, an MTG card known as “Nameless Race,” sports a character that looks amazingly like the prince of the Fire Nation. While said character isn’t bending the element of fire at his discretion, there definitely is more than a few similarities between this brawler and the Fire Nation Prince, who is considered to be one of the best characters introduced in the history of Avatar The Last Airbender.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Pand0vion shared this wild comparison between Avatar The Last Airbender and Magic The Gathering, with the Nameless Race card having landed in 1994, over a decade prior to the release of the Nickelodeon franchise that is considered by many to be one of the greatest examples of animation:

Zuko himself is set to make an appearance in the upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, played by young actor Dallas Liu. While a release date and/or footage have yet to be revealed for this new project, there are plenty of fans that are crossing their fingers that this new project will be worthy of the original series.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Magic The Gathering Card, here is a description of the Nameless Race Card that doesn’t have any fire-based details attached:

“As Nameless Race enters the battlefield, pay any amount of life. The amount you pay can’t be more than the total number of white non-token permanents your opponent’s control plus the total number of white cards in their graveyards.

Nameless Race’s power and toughness are each equal to the life paid as it entered the battlefield.”

What do you think of this eerie comparison between Avatar and Magic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.