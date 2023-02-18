Avatar The Last Airbender's Live Action Cabbage Merchant Celebrates Cabbage Day

Avatar The Last Airbender isn't just making a comeback thanks to Avatar Studios, the arm of Paramount that is working on new animated projects that will begin in 2025, but Netflix is continuing to work on a live-action adaptation that will translate Aang and the gang's original adventure. With actor James Sie set to play the role of the beloved character, The Cabbage Merchant, the lover of cabbage has recently celebrated a special day for the fan-favorite side character from the universe of bending.

The Cabbage Merchant was a character that was so beloved thanks to the running joke that his encounters with Aang and his crew would result in the side character losing his cabbage cart. Taking on a life of its own outside of the series itself, this seller of cabbages might have ended his stint with the conclusion of the original Avatar The Last Airbender, but his legacy lived on in The Legend of Korra when it was revealed that his descendants had created a massive corporation known as Cabbage Corp. Not strictly selling cabbages, the business helped to push modern technology to the masses, being founded off-screen by the original fan-favorite.

Happy Cabbage Day

James Sie took to his Official Instagram Account to share his excitement for National Cabbage Day, showing how the actor has fallen in love with the role as Avatar The Last Airbender's Cabbage Merchant, as fans wait to see his performance in the upcoming Netflix adaptation:

At present, Netflix has yet to reveal when fans can expect the live-action Avatar The Last Airbender series to arrive on the streaming service. With each episode reportedly costing around $15 million, the series is hoping to live up to its source material, with the cast including Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawantiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh to name a few.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that 2023 will see another anticipated live-action adaptation hitting their library, as the first live-action take on One Piece has been announced.

Do you think Netflix's upcoming adaptation will be able to live up to the original animated series of the same name?