Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Explains Differences Between Zuko Fans and Aang Fans

Netflix decided to have some fun with Avatar: The Last Airbender fans this week. The Twitter account tried to explain the difference between Aang fans and Zuko fans. People absolutely loved the meme with all sorts of text for justifications for the fire bender. But also, the company made sure to tell fans that they were cool for liking the Avatar because he’s nice as well. In a time where fun, silly interactions on the platform can be hard to come by, this was a good time had by all. Even the light bickering in the replies was basically good-natured. Back in the Nickelodeon days, there were people adamant that the Avatar was at best the fourth or fifth most interesting person in his own story. Netflix fans and history have been a bit kinder to Aang.

Comicbook.com recently had the chance to sit down with Zuko’s voice actor Dante Basco and talk about the impact of the series on the streaming platform. He said that Netflix had probably made The Last Airbender more popular than it had been during the original run on Nickelodeon.

To be fair to the Avatar fandom they're both right pic.twitter.com/WczsFwP0lM — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 22, 2020

“Yeah I think it kind of blew up out of nowhere, which is great and unexpected. But it really goes to show you: A, the power of Netflix, and B, the power of a really good project that kind of lasted over the years now. And it's like you said, it may be more popular than when it was first out,” Basco said. “Of course, man. I mean, ‘That's rough buddy,’ has become one of the most quoted lines. It’s strange that these lines that we don’t think much of them when we do them. It’s just how the project came out. It doesn't strike me why they become a part of the zeitgeist in whatever world we're in.”

“’That's rough buddy…’ and ‘Hello, Zuko here,’ little lines that I didn't think much of when we did and something stuck with how the project came out, become these kind of catchphrases in life for people to use, that they use in their regular life. I get a kick out of all that,” he continued. “Again, little things that none of us could predict. You know we didn't plan any of these things, these things happened organically. I appreciate, I'm proud of that multiplying, you know.”

You can check out Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix right now.

