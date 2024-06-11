Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Launches Open Casting Search for Toph

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on Season 2 with Netflix, and the live-action series has launched an open casting call for Toph ahead of the new episodes! Avatar: The Last Airbender was such a massive success with Netflix that it was announced that the live-action series would be continuing with not just one, but two seasons to bring its adaptation of the original animated series to an end. With production on these new episodes underway, there are some key new additions that fans are most excited to see as the series tackling the final two seasons.

As announced by the casting team behind Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix has launched an open casting call for the role of Toph, who makes her debut in the second season of the original series. With shooting for the new season anticipated to start some time later this Fall, Toph in the casting call is described as a character in their "mid-late teens, blind, female, and Asian." Actors who are blind or low vision are encouraged to submit their applications as well (which makes sense given that's one of the character's key traits in the original).

(Photo: Netflix / Downtown Casting)

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Who Is Toph?

Netflix describes their vision of Toph for the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series as such, "She is sassy, confident and unfiltered. For most of her life her strength and formidable earthbending skills have been surppressed, but now on the run as the Avatar's earthbending master she is uninhibited to become the fierce warrior she believes she is inside. Dance and/or martial arts experience is a plus." And if that suits you, throw your hat into the proverbial ring!

Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 2 and 3 are now in the works with Netflix, but a release date for the coming episodes have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. With this casting call confirming a Fall 2024 start date for shooting, it likely won't be too much of a wait before we get to see the new seasons in action. At the very least, it won't be as long of a wait as it was for the first season.

You can now check out the eight episode first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender now streaming with Netflix. It stars a cast with the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.