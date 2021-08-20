Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Have Found Combustion Man's Perfect Casting

✖

With the recent reveal of the live-action cast for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender, fans are debating who future characters might be portrayed by in the large stable of actors that make up Hollywood, with one fan seemingly finding the perfect actor to portray the enigmatic villain known as "Combustion Man". While this explosive villain was also referred to by Sokka as "Sparky Sparky Boom Man," the terror that was apparent in his power was clear as he would unleash devastating attacks from the third eye that was on the front of his forehead.

Unfortunately for Combustion Man, he not only was unsuccessful at accomplishing his task of eliminating Aang and the game when he was hired by Prince Zuko, he lost his life during a major mistake on his own part. With the upcoming Netflix adaptation set to tell the early story of the bending nations as they attempt to halt the progress of the Fire Nation, which is seeking to take over the world under their flag, it would be some time, presumably, before we see Combustion Man in the live-action series as he makes his first appearance in the third and final season of the show.

Reddit User Prince Vegbiryani believes that none other than Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista would be the best actor to portray the silent assassin from Avatar The Last Airbender, showing the actor side by side with the character and proving that he might just be a perfect choice:

While the upcoming live-action series by Netflix might be getting the lion's share of news this past week thanks to its casting news, Paramount is currently working on brand new animated adventures that will revisit the world of bending via their Avatar Studio. No details have emerged as to what stories or territory these new animated series and/or movies will explore, there is plenty of stories from the world of Aang and Korra that are dying to be told in the future of the franchise.

What do you think of Dava Bautista taking on the role of Sparky Sparky Boom Man? What other actors do you want to see join the ranks of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.