Avengers: Endgame Gets One Angsty Anime Opening

Avengers: Endgame has become this year’s unquestionable box office champion. After more than a decade, the MCU reached its climax with the blockbuster, and fandoms of every walk have paid it homage. Now, one anime fan is giving the movie a swing, and they decided it was only appropriate to give the MCU a new anime opening.

However, netizens didn’t expect the opening to make them as emotional as it has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the opening begins with a shot of several superheroes before Thanos shows up. The trailer goes on to piece together various pieces of Avengers: Endgame, and its character profiles are timed perfectly to the music.

The trailer gets emotional as the final battle for the Infinity Gauntlet begins. Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and plenty more are seen teaming up to take down Thanos. However, things take a turn when Tony Stark is given a sign by Doctor Strange about their chances of winning, and the opening ends with Iron Man’s now-famous death. The light of Tony’s arc reactor is seen flickering out, leaving a message on the screen which reads “We Love You 3000”.

For anime fans, this spoiler-filled reel follows all the beats which openings usually adhere by. The cuts are plentiful, emotions are running high, and spoilers are everywhere. This reel even uses the song “Silhouette” by Kana-Boon, a famous anime opening song made popular by Naruto Shippuden. So, this now-viral opening has impressed netizens as much as it has hurt them.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.